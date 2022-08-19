Cars from many decades to attend 25th anniversary Car Cruise In

Rain in June put the brakes on celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Villages Classic Car Cruise In, so the event is getting back on the road again this month.
“Because it was such a huge milestone, we felt it was suitable to reschedule,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager at The Villages Entertainment, which hosts the shows. “We definitely want to celebrate a big milestone.”
The event that put Spanish Springs Town Square on the map is celebrating its silver anniversary Saturday, with classic cars on display around the square from 4 to 9 p.m.
Jack Towner remembers driving his red and white ‘57 Chevrolet Bel Air to the parking lot behind Church on the Square 25 years ago to attend the first Villages Classic Car Cruise In. He made his car stand out by setting up drive-in speakers on stands on each side for that extra nostalgic touch.
