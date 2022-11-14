Carrabba’s and OneBlood to host blood drive

Donating blood is a way to give all year round, and could save a life.
“(Donating blood) is extremely important because blood transfusions never take a holiday,” said Pat Michaels, director of media and public relations for OneBlood. “There’s always a need for blood donations.”
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 14 through 17, OneBlood is partnering with Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 650 US Highway 441 in Rolling Acres Plaza, for a blood drive. Donating blood takes about 45 minutes, and those interested can either make an appointment online or walk in.
“They’re giving each donor a $10 diner (gift) card (to Carrabba’s), a blanket and a $20 e-gift card to shop for gift cards on the OneBlood donor portal,” Michaels said.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.