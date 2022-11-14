Carrabba’s and OneBlood to host blood drive

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 14 through 17, OneBlood is partnering with Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 650 US Highway 441 in Rolling Acres Plaza, for a blood drive.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Donating blood is a way to give all year round, and could save a life.

“(Donating blood) is extremely important because blood transfusions never take a holiday,”  said Pat Michaels, director of media and public relations for OneBlood. “There’s always a need for blood donations.”

“They’re giving each donor a $10 diner (gift) card (to Carrabba’s), a blanket and a $20 e-gift card to shop for gift cards on the OneBlood donor portal,” Michaels said.

