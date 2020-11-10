Caring neighbors volunteer calls role a win-win

In the early days of Hadley Caring Neighbors, one of the first kinks to work out was to get everyone to stop hitting “reply all.”
Ellen Broedlin’s request for a volunteer to help a client was initially met with several people stepping up at once.
“It was like ‘ding-ding-ding,’” said Broedlin, Hadley Caring Neighbor’s service coordinator. “Everybody wanted to help.”
The Caring Neighbor service coordinator role includes fielding calls for services and dispatching assistance. Broedlin is the first and only service coordinator for Hadley Caring Neighbors, which went live in May 2017.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.