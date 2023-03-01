Caring Neighbors program growing throughout The Villages

Anne Bosler said it’s human nature to want to help others.
So the Village of Hadley resident created the Caring Neighbors network in The Villages to give residents an opportunity to do just that.
Caring Neighbors is a group of residents in a village who are dedicated to lending a hand to those in need, whether it’s checking in on neighbors, driving them to appointments or helping with yard work.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.