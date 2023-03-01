Caring Neighbors program growing throughout The Villages

Joanne Kays, left; Dennis Morrow, of the Village of Tall Trees, who is legally blind; and Bonnie Mulneix, of the Village of Tall Trees, check out Charlie, a blue-crowned conure, at Morrow’s home. Kays and Mulneix are members of the Tall Trees Caring Neighbors, who provide light assistance such as checking on neighbors, driving residents to appointments or helping with yardwork.