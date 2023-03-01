Caring Neighbors program growing throughout The Villages

Joanne Kays, left; Dennis Morrow, of the Village of Tall Trees, who is legally blind; and Bonnie Mulneix, of the Village of Tall Trees, check out Charlie, a blue-crowned conure, at Morrow’s home. Kays and Mulneix are members of the Tall Trees Caring Neighbors, who provide light assistance such as checking on neighbors, driving residents to appointments or helping with yardwork.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Anne Bosler said it’s human nature to want to help others.

So the Village of Hadley resident created the Caring Neighbors network in The Villages to give residents an opportunity to do just that. 

Caring Neighbors is a group of residents in a village who are dedicated to lending a hand to those in need, whether it’s checking in on neighbors, driving them to appointments or helping with yard work.

