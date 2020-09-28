Caring neighbors gaining steam in The Villages

Moving the lanai furniture to a safe location in case of a hurricane isn’t yet on the roster of service provided by Caring Neighbors. But it might be soon.
Caring Neighbors is a network within individual Villages that offers neighbors free and safe help with many items, including transportation, respite care and minor home repairs.
On the cusp of expanding to its fourth village, Caring Neighbors is gaining steam.
“The feeling you get when you can offer and give back to someone who needs help — it just gives my heart a fulfilling feeling of love for another person,” said Jackie Eshbach, director of Buttonwood Caring Neighbors.
Eschbach’s Village and three others are part of the program that got its start in the Village of Hadley.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.