Caring neighbors gaining steam in The Villages

Caring Neighbors members, from left: Mary Linda Sara, of the Village of Fenney; Pat Worcester, of the Village of Summerhill; Anne Bosler, of the Village of Hadley; John Corley, of the Village of Hadley; and Jackie Eshbach, of the Village of Buttonwood, meet Wednesday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

Moving the lanai furniture to a safe location in case of a hurricane isn’t yet on the roster of service provided by Caring Neighbors. But it might be soon. 

Caring Neighbors is a network within individual Villages that offers neighbors free and safe help with many items, including transportation, respite care and minor home repairs.

On the cusp of expanding to its fourth village, Caring Neighbors is gaining steam.

“The feeling you get when you can offer and give back to someone who needs help — it just gives my heart a fulfilling feeling of love for another person,” said Jackie Eshbach, director of Buttonwood Caring Neighbors.

Eschbach’s Village and three others are part of the program that got its start in the Village of Hadley.

