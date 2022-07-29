Caring Neighbors club adds new chapter

Tall Trees Caring Neighbors is the seventh and newest branch of Caring Neighbors, a volunteer club started by Anne Bosler to provide helpful services to residents of individual villages.
“I met Anne when she was a guest speaker at an Acknowldging Acts of Kindness Club meeting to talk about her program,” said Bonnie Mulneix, co-director of the Tall Trees chapter alongside Joanne Kays. “Right away I knew I wanted to do it in my village, and I just needed to get some people on board.”
Each Caring Neighbors group brings together people who want to assist other residents of their village, whether they need a lift to the grocery store or a friendly home visit.
Bosler started the group in 2017 in her village, the Village of Hadley. She partnered with United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties for its nonprofit status and to have the ability to do background checks on people in the network.
Tall Trees Caring Neighbors had the biggest startup of any other branch, Bosler said. While most Caring Neighbors chapters launch with around 10 people signed up and background checked, Tall Trees Caring Neighbors had its first meeting July 18 at Bridgeport Recreation Center with 26 volunteers ready to go.
“It’s fantastic that more people and villages are interested in Caring Neighbors,” Bosler said. “It only takes a few months to get everything set up and ready to launch. We have our eighth village, Santo Domingo, getting ready.”
