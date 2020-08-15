Caring Hands Food Pantry in need of donations of food, money

Caring Hands food pantry has remained committed to its mission to serve those in need throughout the pandemic. With community support, it can continue that mission.
Caring Hands, a ministry of First Baptist Church of Wildwood, is at 307 Hall St.in Wildwood. It is open to help clients from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.
The pantry helps about 130 families each month by providing food, clothing and small household items. The pantry is now in need of additional items, including nonperishable food, baby and cleaning supplies, and clothing.
“During the shutdown, we never closed,” said Jim Shriver, assistant coordinator for the food pantry. “We remained open as a drive-thru service providing groceries to those in need.”
