Caring hands celebrates 15 years of helping others

Roland Edmonds was busy making sure the pantry was stocked as other volunteers helped to prepare bags of food for clients arriving for help.
The Village of Buttonwood resident brought boxes of fruits and vegetables to the front and placed them on the table for clients to choose from as additional volunteers helped to load wagons of food to take to their vehicles.
Caring Hands Food Pantry, a ministry of First Baptist Church of Wildwood, has helped residents in the Wildwood area for the past 15 years. Helping about 130 families monthly, the pantry is located at 307 Hall St. and open from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.
In addition to helping clients with food, the Pantry also gives clients houseware items they need, including silverware and plates, as well as clothing for job interviews and school.
