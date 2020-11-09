Caregivers find support and closeness in spending time together

Since a new ice cream place opened up down the road, Arch Simonson sees it as an opportunity to treat his wife, Sandy. The two hopped in the car, ordered their milkshakes and then pulled over somewhere scenic to enjoy a peaceful moment together.
Arch is Sandy’s full-time caregiver since her diagnosis of Alzheimer’s in 2009. A trip out for ice cream is rated highly in a day full of caregiving tasks.
November is National Caregiver’s Month, according to Mental Health America, but a month of acknowledgement barely registers to those who are in the role 24 hours a day.
Like Arch Simonson, Ed Spivack is a full-time caregiver to Bernadene Strager, who was diagnosed with a memory problem five years ago. She’s on medication, which is improving her long-term memory, but struggles with short-term memory. The couple, of the Village of Buttonwood, has been in the Villages for 11 years and likes to go to the squares to dance or visit a country club to watch the entertainment. What Spivack loves most about Strager is her intellect.
