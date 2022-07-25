CareerSource points students toward future

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. High 91F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.