CareerSource points students toward future

Many local students have been learning about career options over the summer and earning some cash along the way.
CareerSource Central •Florida helps connect employers with the workforce. It partners with more than 3,000 businesses across Lake, Sumter, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. The CareerSource Central Florida Summer Youth Program gives kids the opportunity to explore their future options through internships, college campus tours and career training.••Mimi Coenen, chief operations officer and first vice president of CareerSource Central Florida, leads the Summer Youth Program.
“We give them exposure to something that they didn’t know was available right there for them in their community,” Coenen said.
She said just under 100 students from Lake and Sumter counties participated in the Summer Youth Program this year with 700-1,000 students total.
Over the summer, CareerSource Central Florida works with high school-age students to get them experience and interested in careers in their area. The program offers them three paths.
