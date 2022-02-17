Career and technical education strengthens Sumter workforce

Sumter County students are leaving high school with professional workforce skills thanks to Career and Technical Education opportunities offered by the school district.
More than 2,400 students in the county are enrolled in about 30 CTE programs, according to a news release from the school district, and students earned about 900 industry certifications last school year.
“Many of the high-demand, high-skill, high-wage jobs in our area do not require a college degree,” said Casey Ferguson, supervisor of CTE and Adult Education for the Sumter County School District. “Career and Technical Education programs train students for employment in the workforce or for entrance into a trade school program immediately after high school. Students in CTE programs are eligible to earn industry-recognized credentials that give them an edge when seeking employment in their field of study.”
