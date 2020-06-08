Care facilities get creative to engage residents

Residents of Atria Lady Lake are satisfying their wanderlust with trips to Paris, Italy and baseball games.
They dress up for their weekly make-believe trips and enjoy a special, themed meal, such as corn dogs after the “ball game.”
“They’re just loving to be able to get to travel the world,” said Shirley Pond, executive director.
While much of the state is moving toward reopening, assisted living facilities remain closed to visitors, spurring creative ideas by staff to keep residents active, engaged and happy.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.