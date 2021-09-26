Cardio drumming resident reaches thousands

Three years ago, Donna Yon never thought she would exercise the way she used to after a knee surgery. Bicycling was especially difficult because she couldn’t extend her leg when the pedal was in the down position.
Her mindset changed when she started cardio drumming and fell in love with the exercise so much that she started her own class.
Yon now has a reach which meets thousands of people thanks to her recent digital popularity.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.