Cardio drummers have a ball at outdoor class

The rhythmic sounds of clicks, taps, and thumps echoed throughout Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, because of the cardio drumming session led by Cindy Duncan.
The cool exercise held on Tuesday morning was part of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department’s monthly square event.
Flanked by her “drummettes,” Jaclyn Zenger and Kathleen Waddles, Duncan led the cardiovascular exercise program that uses just about every part of the body: “Your arms, legs, core and your memory,” Duncan said to the group.
