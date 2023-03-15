Cardio drummers have a ball at outdoor class

Karen Schramm, left, of the Village of Monarch Grove, and Pat and Clair Ryan, of the Village of Hillsborough, participate in Tuesday's cardio drumming event at Lake Sumter Market Square.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

The rhythmic sounds of clicks, taps, and thumps echoed throughout Lake Sumter Landing Market Square, because of the cardio drumming session led by Cindy Duncan.

The cool exercise held on Tuesday morning was part of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department’s monthly square event.

Flanked by her “drummettes,” Jaclyn Zenger and Kathleen Waddles, Duncan led the cardiovascular exercise program that uses just about every part of the body: “Your arms, legs, core and your memory,” Duncan said to the group.

Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.