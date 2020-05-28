Cardio driveway drumming to stay active

Today

Thunderstorms. High 93F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 86F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.