Cardio driveway drumming to stay active

Cindy Duncan didn’t like the idea of not staying active through quarantine, so she took her Cardio Drumming class outdoors.
Duncan, of the Village of Glenbrook, is the instructor of Cardio Drumming, a workout class that involves striking drum sticks against large exercise balls for strength training.
Duncan asked her class of drummers if they would be interested in hosting driveway classes where a small group could workout together while standing 6 feet apart.
Several people were interested and soon Duncan was filling her early mornings and late evenings with classes.
