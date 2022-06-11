Car enthusiast has collected a fleet of 17 classics

Every Sunday is known as car swap day to Albert Forster.
Forster, of the Village of Fenney, has 17 classic cars. The majority stay at a large garage he owns just outside The Villages, but he always keeps two cars at his house and swaps them for different ones each week.
Of the 17 cars, seven of them are convertibles, and he makes sure to always have one convertible at home.
Recently, Forster took out his 1967 Cadillac DeVille to drive around The Villages for a week.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.