Car collector gets 20th Corvette in 2020

Bob Baker is celebrating the purchase of a new Chevrolet Corvette.
But it’s not just any Corvette. This car is his 20th Corvette, a 2020 Corvette C8 purchased in 2020.
“I have owned every generation of the Corvette, except the first one,” said the Village of Glenbrook resident.
His passion for the Chevrolet sports car began early in life.
As a teenager, Baker watched every day for a cool guy driving a 1957 ’vette to crest the hill near the Baker home. As a budding gearhead, Baker tried not to miss that sound.
In 1966, Baker bought a brand new Corvette convertible of his own, which could also roar — or so he thought.
