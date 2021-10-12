Most people wouldn’t think of kayaking as a form of exercise, but Dave Weston begs to differ.
Weston, of the Village of Osceola Hills, is an avid kayaker, and he credits the sport with his ability to keep a strong core and arms.
Weston has kayaked for years and loves the sport for its ability to be either relaxing or invigorating, depending on the mood you’re looking for.
“When you go out on the water in the early morning, before the day heats up, all the wildlife is still in the open,” he said.
Weston leads kayak and pontoon boat excursions on Lake Sumter as a captain. He said those events are incredibly popular with residents and guests.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.