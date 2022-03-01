Canoe and Kayak Club gives Villagers the chance to experience Central Florida scenery

Imagine being surrounded by beautiful green scenery of trees and other flora, listening to birds chirping and water babbling.
This serene setting doesn’t require a tropical getaway or a vacation — it’s what members of The Villages Canoe and Kayak Club experience frequently on their regular trips.
“We’ve seen parts of Florida that natives never see,” said Linda Dingman, of the Village of Liberty Park. “We’ve seen some beautiful scenery and birds and animals. It’s great to be out in nature.” Multiple times a month, the club travels around Central Florida for an adventure down a body of water. The club doesn’t venture out too far, because they want to spend most of their time in their kayaks and canoes instead of driving to the water, but there’s plenty of variety.
