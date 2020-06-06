Canceled anniversary trip leads to mock wedding

Ian and Espi Walmsley are still talking about a friendly surprise for their 50th Anniversary — a Hawiian-themed mock wedding ceremony.
To celebrate their 50th anniversary, Ian and Espi originally intended to return to their honeymoon spot in the Bahamas.
“Of course, the pandemic killed our plans,” said Espi, of the Village of St. Charles. “Ian and I were so disappointed.”
When friends Sandy Plano, of the Village of St. Charles, and former neighbor, Sherry Soper of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, heard about the canceled trip, they got together to brainstorm.
Maybe they could plan a nice picnic for Ian and Espi.
“Then I said to Sandy, ‘You know what? We could have a mock wedding for them,’” Sherry said.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
