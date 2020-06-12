Can’t stop the music or the musicians playing it

Hugh Wicks recently found a quote that best describes what the local concert bands have been doing throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
“‘Since the shutdown, we have not been innovating, we have been adapting,’” said Wicks, director of The Villages Hometown Band. “We’re finding new ways to make music together in ways we can participate and can share our creativity with others.”
That adaptation comes in the form of weekly virtual rehearsals through the use of Zoom, which members have been doing since March.
“It was so people could keep up playing, and have some semblance of normalcy,” said Jean Butler, director of The Villages Concert Band. “People feel like they’re still connected.”
