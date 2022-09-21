Can any 0-2 team make the postseason this year?

Since 1970, 400 teams in NFL history started the season 0-2. Only 38 of them made the postseason, and none of these came last year when the field expanded from 12 to 14.
Five of those 400 are part of this campaign. Do any of them hope to play meaningful January football?
Cincinnati Bengals
The defending AFC champs are one of three playoff teams from a year ago still winless. Though teams are more than just their quarterbacks, the Bengals so far have lost to Mitchell Trubisky (Steelers) and Cooper Rush (Cowboys).
The offense looks like it’s taken a huge step back. The Bengals tried to fix the offensive line by signing La’el Collins and Alex Cappa, but it’s to no avail thus far. Joe Burrow has been sacked 13 times and, while much of that blame is on that O-line, Burrow needs to do a better job getting the ball out or throwing it away.
