Campers reel in fish and fun during Learn to Fish clinic

Jim Geiger, left, of the Village of Belvedere, and a member of the Freshwater Fishing Club, holds onto the fishing pole as Aurora Schou, 6, takes a look at the Bluegill fish she caught in Lake Mira Mar during the Camp Villages Learn to Fish event at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

What’s better than fishing on a Florida lake on a summer morning?

Fishing on a Florida lake on a cool summer morning with your family.

Luckily for Camp Villages participants, they avoided the scorching summer sun Wednesday on the banks of Lake Mira Mar next to La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex.

With the help of The Villages Freshwater Fishing Club, Camp Villages hosted a Learn To Fish event for children.

Some of the campers had no previous fishing experience and learned a lot about the sport while at the lake. Those children with no experience received plenty of aid from their grandparents and the fishing club. 

