Campers reel in fish and fun during Learn to Fish clinic

What’s better than fishing on a Florida lake on a summer morning?
Fishing on a Florida lake on a cool summer morning with your family.
Luckily for Camp Villages participants, they avoided the scorching summer sun Wednesday on the banks of Lake Mira Mar next to La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex.
With the help of The Villages Freshwater Fishing Club, Camp Villages hosted a Learn To Fish event for children.
Some of the campers had no previous fishing experience and learned a lot about the sport while at the lake. Those children with no experience received plenty of aid from their grandparents and the fishing club.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.