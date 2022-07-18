Campers enjoy second of three archery events

The sport of archery is one of the most popular outdoor activities for residents in The Villages.
Judging by the number of youngsters at the firing line on July 7 at the Paradise Archery Range, it’s also become one of the most sought-after events for Camp Villages participants, too.
Two-dozen campers took part in the second of three archery events on the Camp Villages slate this summer, receiving learn-to-shoot instruction and safety tips from members of The Villages Archery Club.
“We were asked a few years ago to participate and help teach the kids, and we’ve been glad to do it,” said club president Rod Burge, of the Village of Bonita. “We teach them the proper way to stand, how to draw the bow back, how to keep things safe and how to properly aim at the target. They always seem to enjoy it and we’ve received a lot of good feedback from parents and grandparents, telling us how much fun the kids had.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.