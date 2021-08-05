Camp Villages loops it all together to learn a new skill

Bob Gallucci, of the Village of Glenview, left, and his grandson Nicholas Gallucci, of Texas, create a leather belt Wednesday during a Camp Villages event at Colony Cottage Regional Recreation Complex.

 John DeClerk, Daily Sun

Grandchildren and grandparents got the chance to learn a new skill together Wednesday at Colony Cottage Regional Recreation Complex.

Camp Villages hosted the Just For Teens: Leather Crafting event, teaching grandchildren to make their own belts with the help of their grandparents and members from the Leather Crafting Club.

“I was a little not excited (at first), because I’m not a belt wearer, but I like arts and crafts and it was really fun,” 15-year-old Karli Courtney said.

