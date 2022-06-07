Camp Villages kicks off with Full Swing Clinic

Camp Villages kicked off its summer program with a splash Monday, but not in the way many would assume on a hot, sunny day.
The popular intergenerational program hosted a Full Swing Golf Clinic at The Villages Golf Academy facility at Nancy Lopez Legacy Country Club, with grandchildren age 13 to 16 hitting balls into the water at the aqua range as grandparents
looked on. The event was the first of more than 100 sessions over the nine weeks of Camp Villages, which runs through Aug. 5.
“It’s exciting watching him,” said Betty Naylor of watching her grandson, Grayson Molea, during the golf event. “It just kind of bonds and bridges the ages together.”
