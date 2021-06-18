Camp Villages kayaks across Lake Sumter

On a slightly overcast day, the sun peaked through the clouds just enough to glisten off the water of Lake Sumter and give the Camp Villages teenagers a perfect day for kayaking.
“It was awesome,” Zak Kimmel, 15, said. “Beautiful weather, going out with new friends. It was awesome.”
Zak joined other grandchildren on Thursday at Lake Sumter as Camp Villages hosted a kayaking activity for teenagers.
Campers either paired up or rode solo in kayaks with supervision as they kayaked around the lake 10 to 15 yards offshore, taking in the wildlife as grandparents watched from the dock.
Zak is visiting his grandfather Terry Kimmel, of the Village of Sanibel, from Indiana and has kayaked before unlike most of his fellow campers.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.