Camp Villages introduces Kan Jam to Villagers’ grandkids

None of the 13 kids in attendance at Tuesday’s Camp Villages event had ever played the game known as “Kan Jam” before.
And their first experience with the game made for a fun-filled morning at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex’s multi-purpose field.
“This is a great way to introduce a really fun game that these guys can play for a long time,” said Andy Shpur, recreation supervisor at Water Lily Recreation Center. “Kan Jam is just a fun, relaxing game. It’s easy, there’s not too much thinking involved. It’s an easy game to play and score. The rules are simple and everybody likes throwing a frisbee.”
The object of the game is for each team to throw a frisbee inside a tall plastic “can” — and 9-year-old Savannah, granddaughter of Pam Woolford, of the Village of Fenney, caught on relatively quickly.
