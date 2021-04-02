Camp Villages hosts outdoor games event

On a bright, sunny spring morning, grandparents and grandchildren got together to show off their athletic abilities and play some games.
On Tuesday at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex, families played outdoor games together at a Camp Villages event. Children played sports such as soccer, corn toss and kickball with grandparents joining in for certain sports.
“It’s fun. It’s a gorgeous morning to be out,” said Marlene Finley, of the Village of LaBelle. “The kids are getting activities that they love. It’s great.”
Camp Villages provides intergenerational fun for Villagers and their families. The “Hopping Through The Villages” program, sponsored by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, has Easter-themed events happening throughout this week.
