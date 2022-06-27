Camp Villages hosts kayak tour for teens

The sun reflecting off Lake Sumter set the scene. And the sound of bugs buzzing and water rippling made for a serene morning of kayaking, hosted by Camp Villages on Thursday.
“They did great,” said Sean Murray, recreation supervisor at Bradenton Recreation Center, who led the just-for-teens event.
“They had a blast. They were very supportive and very open to our instruction. They had a nice time out there. It was a great day.”
Before anyone got in the water, Camp Villages attendees listened to a safety briefing and learned some tips and tricks. While some of the teenagers had kayaked before, others were doing it for the first time.
Either way, campers were told the best way to hold a paddle, how to ensure they don’t tip over and what to do if they see an alligator, among other things. Once the campers got their life jackets on, they got into their kayaks and went out onto the water.
