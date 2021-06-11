Camp Villages hits A bull’s-eye with teens

The Paradise Archery Range was full of excited grandchildren and bright smiles Thursday morning.
Zoe Smith, 14, visiting her grandmother Vicki Mitchell, of the Village of Linden, stepped up to the line to shoot. The closest Zoe had come to shooting a real bow and arrow was a toy one when she was 7 years old.
She lined up her shot, pulled back her bow and let the arrow go. Within moments, there was a loud pop and parts of green balloon falling to the ground. Zoe had hit the bull’s-eye. She turned around beaming with joy and a big smile looking at her grandmother, both proud of Zoe’s accomplishment.
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I didn’t know I could do it,’” Zoe said.
