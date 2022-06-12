Camp Villages clinic introduces young players to pickle ball

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing during the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.