Camp Villages clinic introduces young players to pickle ball

Kathy Stroeh signed her granddaughter up for a Camp Villages pickleball clinic for a good reason — so they could play together when she visits.
Stroeh, of the Village of La Belle, has been playing pickleball for two years and used to play tennis. Alexis, 14, will be visiting her grandparents for a month this summer and was part of the latest Camp Villages activity at Bacall Recreation Center.
"We love to be active and outside," Stroeh said. "Alexis loves swimming, shuffleboard and bocce. She is definitely an outside kind of gal."
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.