Camp Village Easter week comes to a close

Residents’ grandchildren hunted hundreds of eggs, assembled crafts and made lots of memories this week for Camp Villages Easter week.
About 1,000 children participated over the week of activities, which wrapped up Thursday with an air gun event, Easter egg hunts and the opportunity to take photos with the Easter Bunny.
Three-year-old Colton Mailander could barely contain his excitement at the egg hunt at Riverbend Recreation Center.
Colton was at the Camp Villages event with his parents, Jon and Kim Mailander, and grandparents Jim Mailander and Elaine Hansen, of the Village of Charlotte.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.