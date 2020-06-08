Camp Invent to offer students building challenges

Aryca Zapata, 11, and her mother, Athena Zapata, and younger sister, Alyvia, 7, pick up supplies for Camp Invent from the Wildwood Middle High School media center on Wednesday. The virtual summer academic camp will offer middle school students the opportunity to invent and build things.

 Dayna Straehley, Daily Sun

Wildwood Middle High School is reinventing its summer program this year.

Middle school students picked up their learning materials Wednesday for Camp Invent, in which students moving up to sixth through eighth grades will meet online in video conferences each morning.

Students also will be challenged to invent and build things with supplies they picked up in brown paper grocery bags, said project coordinator Richard Commerford.

“There will be a lot of show-and-tell,” he said.

