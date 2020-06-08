Camp Invent to offer students building challenges

Wildwood Middle High School is reinventing its summer program this year.
Middle school students picked up their learning materials Wednesday for Camp Invent, in which students moving up to sixth through eighth grades will meet online in video conferences each morning.
Students also will be challenged to invent and build things with supplies they picked up in brown paper grocery bags, said project coordinator Richard Commerford.
“There will be a lot of show-and-tell,” he said.
