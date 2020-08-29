Camerata quartet performs to mark Women’s Equality Day

While table-tennis balls bounced off tables in one room at Laurel Manor Recreation Center, the sounds of a string quartet filled the lobby area.
The Camerata Quartet Ensemble — Melinda Hock and Mary White on violin; Cat Griffis on viola; and Barbara Bruce on cello — gathered Aug. 26 to celebrate Women’s Equality Day and the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment, which allowed some women the right to vote.
“It feels great,” said White, of Royal Oaks of Springdale. “It’s very uplifting to remember those courageous women who worked so hard to win the vote for us. I encourage everyone to vote. The power of the women’s vote can make a difference.”
