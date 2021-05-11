Butterworth, Boone lead Insurance to win

It was all about the ladies this past weekend at The Villages Polo Club.
Paige Boone and Loryn Butterworth stole the show on Friday and Sunday, respectively, leading The Villages Insurance squad to victory in The Sharon & The Studio Theatre Cup.
Boone scored three times in Friday’s preliminary-round win over UnitedHealthcare, before Butterworth tallied four goals in Sunday’s weekend finale to clinch the tournament title over Citizens First Bank.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
