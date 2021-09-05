Butterfly gardeners teach monarch rearing to save species

Roy Clements, of the Village Rio Ponderosa, checks some of his butterfly-friendly plants in his garden. Clements will be teaching upcoming monarch butterfly rearing classes.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

It's not enough to simply plant milkweed.

The caterpillars of the imperiled monarch butterfly can fall victim to predators and diseases if their survival is left up to Mother Nature.

So to further aid monarch populations, many butterfly gardeners in The Villages raise monarch eggs, caterpillars and chrysalises in controlled environments isolated from predators, releasing them once they mature into butterflies.

Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.