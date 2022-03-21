Butterfly Gardeners prepare for new season of gardening

When piles of branches line the grounds of the Fred Funk Butterfly Garden, it means it’s pruning day.
Members of The Villages Butterfly Gardens Club spent the morning of March 15 cutting down the branches and leaves damaged from this winter’s frost and freeze damage.
The work they do this time of year to remove the dead growth helps bring new growth to life for the spring and summer months, kicking off a season of gardening to attract pollinators to the community.
Members braved an early morning drizzle to maintain the plants in the garden on the grounds of the Lady Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church. Some people arrived well before the club’s scheduled 9 a.m. start time.
