Butterfly Gardeners host open house

Colorful flying insects catch the eyes. Florida’s butterflies add an additional aesthetic to a garden, while also supporting the environment and agriculture through their role in pollination. Villagers had the chance to see butterflies and learn about the plants that attract them Friday during The Villages Butterfly Gardens Club’s open house at its community garden, the Fred Funk Butterfly Garden. The club has three open houses with guided tours of the garden, located at the Lady Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church, every summer in place of its monthly meetings. Another open house is scheduled for Aug. 21, but people can visit the garden anytime.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.