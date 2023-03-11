Butterfly garden, labyrinth open at local church

Pastor John LeCain, from left, the Rev. Jon-Marc MacLean, the Rev. Rani Abdulmasih and the Rev. Bruce Dillman of Hope Lutheran Church celebrate the Feb. 22 dedication of a meditation labyrinth and gardens at the church’s Lake Weir campus in Summerfield. 

 Submitted photo

Standing in the center of the recently dedicated area at Hope Lutheran Church’s Lake Weir campus in Summerfield, Pastor John LeCain smiled at what he saw — a labyrinth, walking paths, meditation garden, butterfly garden, healing area and more.

“This is a holy ground for us,” the church’s director of Christian education told dozens in attendance for the Feb. 22 dedication. “May God bless these grounds.”

