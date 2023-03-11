Butterfly garden, labyrinth open at local church

Standing in the center of the recently dedicated area at Hope Lutheran Church’s Lake Weir campus in Summerfield, Pastor John LeCain smiled at what he saw — a labyrinth, walking paths, meditation garden, butterfly garden, healing area and more.
“This is a holy ground for us,” the church’s director of Christian education told dozens in attendance for the Feb. 22 dedication. “May God bless these grounds.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.