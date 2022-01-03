Butterfly Garden Club members honor their co-founder

The slideshow started with the image of a garden in its infancy, with only a few short trees.
Next, it showed those same trees six years later, now measuring about 75 feet tall.
Lamar Young was instrumental in shaping that present-day image of thriving host and nectar plants at the Fred Funk Butterfly Garden at the Lady Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church. The image also played a key role in the surprise tribute leaders of The Villages Butterfly Gardens Club organized for the Dec. 17 meeting.
Young's work includes actively maintaining the demonstration garden he co-founded with Fred Funk, who died in 2018.
Alycyn Culbertson, part of the club's leadership committee, said the group wanted to recognize Young for his outstanding contributions to the club as an active member and a co-founder of the garden.
It didn't stop with a tribute video though.
The group also installed a new bench at the garden with an inscription dedicated to Young and his wife, Colleen. The bench arrived on Dec. 19.
