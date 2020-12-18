Businesses work to spread holiday cheer

Steve Munz’s heart smiles when he sees a kid excited to get a bike. Munz, owner of Galaxy Home Solutions, has been giving out bikes for about 15 years to people in the Sumter County area for the holidays. He buys some of the bikes and others are donated by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, that had previously been donated from Villagers. This year, he already has 60 bikes he plans to pass out to kids in the area and he plans to get more. Munz and staff from Galaxy Home Solutions plan to pass out the bikes on a first-come, first-served basis Saturday at 847 S. Main St. “It’s my way to give back to my community that raised me,” Munz said, referring to Wildwood. Galaxy Home Solutions is one of several businesses in the area that are giving back for the holidays. Other businesses in the giving spirit this year include the Fresh Made Kitchen restaurant group, Citizens First Bank, Glenview Country Club, Redsauce and T&D Concrete. Along with giving out bikes on Saturday, Galaxy Home Solutions staff also will give away 200 meals, feeding up to six people that include ham, potatoes, green beans, rolls, cranberry sauce and a pie, all purchased by Munz.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.