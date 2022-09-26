Businesses see success in sales and service

Many business owners find great success when operating in The Villages.
In fact, several have seen a hike in sales or an increase in foot traffic throughout the year. Others in the community have been top producers in their franchises or have been named No. 1 in customer service.
Island Fin Poke, a Brownwood restaurant that offers casual dining and Hawaiian poke bowls, was one of the top locations in the franchise for the first few months after it opened in December. And Flip Flop Shops in Spanish Springs has been busy since it opened in April of last year with the franchise location being named No. 1 in sales a few times since opening.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.