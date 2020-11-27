Businesses renewing leases at fast pace

Multiple businesses in The Villages are choosing to stay put. Businesses such as Fletcher Music Center, Inc., Connect Hearing and Mulberry Integrative Medicine recently have renewed their leases to stay in The Villages. Mulberry Integrative Medicine has been in The Villages for about 15 years, first opening a location in Mulberry before moving to Lake Sumter Landing. “We love the space that we are in,” said Meredith Murdock, presidentof Mulberry integrative Medicine. “It is a good size for us. It’s a great location.”
