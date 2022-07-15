Businesses host events to help community

Angi Halterman feels at home when she’s at Darrell’s Diner. “I’m here more than I’m at home most of the time, and these people — I see them every day,” Halterman said. “... I just like the smallness of it. We’re all family here.” The Inverness resident has worked at the restaurant in its Pinellas Plaza and Southern Trace Plaza locations for about five years. She started as a server and has worked her way up to general manager. But she had to step away from work after being diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in May. To help Halterman and raise awareness, her coworkers at Darrell’s Diner are putting together a special dinner Monday at the restaurant’s location in Southern Trace Plaza. The money from the event will help Halterman with whatever she needs while she battles the disease.
Darrell’s Diner isn’t the only business in The Villages that is planning events to help the community or local charitable organizations. Patchington has a fashion show coming up to raise money to stop domestic violence, and Flip Flop Shops recently started a back-to-school drive to collect supplies to donate to local elementary schools.
At Darrell’s Diner, there will be dinners at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Monday. Those who have preregistered for the dinner will enjoy a four-course meal that includes a shrimp cocktail, wedge salad, princess cut prime rib or salmon Oscar and sea salt caramel cheesecake.
The dinner costs $40 and the money raised — aside from an amount to cover the cost of food — will go to Halterman to help with her rent, utility bills, car payments and more.
