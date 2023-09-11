Businesses honor first responders on September 11th

Businesses are showing extra appreciation for first responders and police officers today.
For the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, local businesses such as Culver’s, Mission BBQ and The Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Country Club are showing their appreciation to those on the frontlines every day and those who lost their lives on 9/11.
“They just make the world of difference,” said Shad Finley, owner of the Culver’s in Southern Trace Plaza, about first responders. “We just feel it’s something small that we can do on the anniversary of 9/11. ... It makes people smile and we have a good time.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.