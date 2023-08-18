Businesses giving back to those affected by fires

Jodi Michienzi is heartbroken about the devastation caused by the wildfires in Maui that began last week and have killed more than 100 people. So, the co-owner of Island Fin Poke in Brownwood is doing what she can to help. Island Fin Poke, which sells Hawaiian poke bowls, is donating 10% of today’s sales to the Maui Food Bank, which helps feed the hungry in Maui County.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.