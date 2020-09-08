Businesses give back to the local community

Many businesses in the area are working in some way to give back to the community.
Patchington for several years has been putting on fashion shows that raise money for multiple local organizations. The clothing store recently hosted one and has several lined up for later in the year. Hungry Howie’s raised money for the Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening and Publix has been donating money to food banks in the southeast area of the country to help feed America.
Patchington, located in Spanish Springs, has been putting on several fashion shows throughout each year benefiting organizations such as the Wildwood Soup Kitchen and Mary Kay Foundation.
The store recently put on a charity fashion show at the end of August to benefit the Wildwood Soup Kitchen again.
