Businesses find ways to give back

Diane Hintzen enjoys being able to help out the community with her store, Evelyn & Arthur. “It’s extremely rewarding and my clients are so appreciative,” she said. The store manager for the clothing retailer in Brownwood has helped put together several charity events throughout the year to help out multiple organizations such as the Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe and Shepherd’s LightHouse and Thrift Shop. Other businesses, such as Patchington, also have put together clothing drives or fashion show events to help several charities such as the Haven of Lake & Sumter Counties. Patchington currently is hosting a charity event this month and has a few more planned for the future. Evelyn & Arthur is working on new organizations to help out too in the coming months.
