Businesses ensure community thrives

Local businesses are stepping up to fill in gaps left open in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Donations of face masks, meals and money have been given to help support health care workers and first responders, as well as to keep local food pantries stocked. Business owners including George Nahas, owner of dealerships in five counties and general manager of George Nahas Chevrolet in Wildwood, and Terry and Glendora Yoder, of T&D Family of Companies, have donated money to assist food pantries and to support other ministries. Businesses including Brylah Fashions and Gilded Matilda’s have been donating face masks to health care and frontline workers to show their support and to help keep them safe, while other businesses have brought them food as a show of gratitude.
